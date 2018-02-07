Photo: Help find Astatula shooting suspect

ASTATULA, Fla. - A composite sketch was released Wednesday of a man who shot a man to death in Astatula, Lake County deputies said.
A man went to the victim’s home on Delaware Avenue at 10:10 p.m. Friday, deputies said. Once inside, Kevin Trejo, 23, was shot and killed.
The shooter is described as a black male in his early to mid-20s, with black short hair and dread knots that are approximately two or three inches long, dark-colored eyes, 5 foot 9 inches tall, and weighing 175 pounds, deputies said.
The shooter wore a gray hoodie and blue jeans at the time of the shooting and left in a small light-colored passenger car, deputies said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101 or Central Florida CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
