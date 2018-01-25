0 Photo: UCF releases sketch of man accused of touching women

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A composite sketch was released Thursday of the man University of Central Florida police believe is connected to a string of incidents on campus.

A woman told police Monday that a man asked for help with his car around 6 p.m. in Garage C. During the exchange, the man tried to touch the student’s leg, police said. The woman screamed and ran away, police said.

At least four women have reported similar encounters with the man, police said.

Read: Student says man tried to touch her leg in UCF parking garage

In December, a student reported that she was inappropriately grabbed by a man inside the Business Administration II building, police said.

The unknown man was lingering near a vending machine and started talking to her before grabbing her, police said.

UCFPD said it received two additional reports of similar behavior that occurred last year.



The suspect is described as a thin, dark-skinned, dark-haired college-aged man who is 5 feet 7 inches tall. The man wears glasses and speaks with an accent, police said.

Read: Police: Woman screams for help, gets pushed into car at UCF

Anyone who knows information about any of the incidents is asked to call UCF police at 407-823-5555.

UCFPD will host two additional upcoming women’s self-defense classes. Registration for Monday’s class, which starts at 1 p.m., is full, but spaces are still available for the Friday, Feb. 2, class, which starts at 2 p.m. The two-hour classes are free and are generally offered at UCFPD once a month.

Sign-up and more details are available here.

Watch: Students pack self-defense class after 3 incidents on UCF campus

© 2018 Cox Media Group.