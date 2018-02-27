0 Physicians to identify, tackle teen mental health issues at younger age

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The American Academy of Pediatrics has released new guidelines when it comes to identifying depression and other mental issues among teenagers.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said in a report that one in five teens experience depression, but it often goes undiagnosed.

AAP now recommends pediatricians and doctors screen kids as young as 12.

The guidelines are targeted for teens people ages 10 to 21 and distinguish between mild, moderate and severe forms of major depressive disorder, the AAP said.

Doctors at TLC Pediatrics conduct written and oral depression screening for children ages 12 and older.

“Unfortunately, depression and suicide hits all ages," said Dr. Tom Lacy, division chief for Nemours primary care and urgent care. "In pediatrics, we see a lot of mental health issues and there's not the support anywhere."

AAP reports part of the reason for the guidelines is because of a shortage in mental health workers. The AAP said Florida has a severe shortage of child and adolescent psychiatrists with 374 statewide. It recommends having 47 psychiatrists for every 100,000 children.

Lacy said for best results, teens are screened away from parents or other adult supervison.

“We even ask them, 'Have you ever thought of hurting yourself?' We ask those questions directly to them,” Lacy said.

Lacy said he tells parents to develop an emergency contact system so the child can always call that person when he or she needs help.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.