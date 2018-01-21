Pierson man dies after car crashes into power pole, troopers say

PIERSON, Fla. - A Pierson man is dead after crashing into a power pole early Sunday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Darrel Horne, 34, was driving a 2000 Ford SUV south on County Road 3 around 12:05 a.m. when he left the roadway near the intersection of Broad Street and drove into a ditch, troopers said.
Horne’s car then hit a power pole and he was ejected from his car.
Read: Filing taxes? Here's how a government shutdown impacts the process
Troopers said he died at the scene of the crash.
Troopers have not determined why Horne left the roadway.
Read: Lawyers: Firing squad must be option for condemned killer
Horne was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the crash report.
The crash report says a blood-alcohol test is pending.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}