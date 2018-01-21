  • Pierson man dies after car crashes into power pole, troopers say

    By: Chip Skambis

    PIERSON, Fla. - A Pierson man is dead after crashing into a power pole early Sunday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    Darrel Horne, 34, was driving a 2000 Ford SUV south on County Road 3 around 12:05 a.m. when he left the roadway near the intersection of Broad Street and drove into a ditch, troopers said.

    Horne’s car then hit a power pole and he was ejected from his car.

    Troopers said he died at the scene of the crash. 

    Troopers have not determined why Horne left the roadway. 

    Horne was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the crash report.

    The crash report says a blood-alcohol test is pending. 

