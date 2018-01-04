Possible pipe bomb found at Sunglow Resort

VOLUSIA, Fla. - The Volusia County Bomb Squad is on the scene at Sunglow Resort, located at 3647 South Atlantic Avenue, where a pipe bomb has possibly been discovered.
The Volusia County Bomb Squad is on scene and making assessments.
The area is being evacuated and there have not been any explosions reported at this time.
Officials have issued a public safety warning to please avoid the area.
Eyewitness News 9 will provide latest updates on this story as they develop.
