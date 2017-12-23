Plane makes emergency landing at Orlando International Airport after report of engine trouble

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Delta Air Lines flight from Fort Myers to Boston had to make an emergency landing at Orlando International Airport Friday due to engine problems, officials said.
The plane landed at OIA without incident at about 8:30 p.m.
None of the 36 people on board the plane was injured, officials said.
Another plane was dispatched to take the passengers to Boston.
No other information was immediately released.
