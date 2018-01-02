CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A person was found fatally shot late Monday at a home near a park, the Casselberry Police Department said.
Police were called shortly after 8 p.m. to a home on Osceola Trail near Lake Hodge Park after a body was found, Casselberry police Comm. Michael Schaefer said.Police said the 17-year-old man crashed his blue, four-door Kia into the front of the home on Osceola Trail.
The mother of Bryce Williams told Channel 9's Jeff Levkulich she is still in shock over his death.
A 16-year-old girl was inside the car during the shooting and told police she and her friend were sitting in the car at the park when someone walked up and opened fired, police said.
The teen was not injured.
The person inside the home was not injured.
Police are looking for three teens and a female who were last seen leaving in a dark-colored passenger car moments before the shooting, investigators said.
The shooting remains under investigation, but police said the shooting appears to be isolated.
Police found a small amount of marijuana in the teen's vehicle and said they are familiar with the victim, but did not elaborate.
No other details were given.
Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to call Casselberry police investigator Cpl. Matthew Fields at 407-262-7616 ext: 1006 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
