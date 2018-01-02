CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A person was found fatally shot late Monday at a home near a park, the Casselberry Police Department said.
Police were called shortly before 11:30 p.m. to a home on Osceola Trail near Lake Hodge Park after a body was found, Casselberry police Comm. Michael Schaefer said.
Investigators said the victim, whose identity hasn't been released, is a male believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
