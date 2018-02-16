ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was shot early Friday at a Waste Management facility, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police were called shortly before 5:30 a.m. to Rio Vista Avenue and 35th Street, Orlando police Lt. Brian Donohue said.
"The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a single gunshot wound," Donohue said. "The suspect was taken into custody."
Investigators didn't release the identities of either person.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
