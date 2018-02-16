  • Police: 1 shot at Orlando Waste Management facility

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was shot early Friday at a Waste Management facility, the Orlando Police Department said.

    Police were called shortly before 5:30 a.m. to Rio Vista Avenue and 35th Street, Orlando police Lt. Brian Donohue said.

    "The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a single gunshot wound," Donohue said. "The suspect was taken into custody."

    Read: Police: Man shot in leg during Rosemont drive-by shooting

    Investigators didn't release the identities of either person.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Read: Man beaten by former OPD officer will not get restitution by city

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories