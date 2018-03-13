  • Police: 15-year-old Port Orange boy vanishes

    PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Monday for Daniel Mais,15, of Port Orange.

    Mais was last seen along Ocean Avenue in Port Orange wearing a green T-shirt with a picture of a kangaroo and the word "Army." They said he was also wearing black gym shorts and flip-flops. 

    Anyone with information about Mais' whereabouts is asked to call FDLE or the Port Orange Police Department at 386-527-5653.

