    By: Johny Fernandez

    TAVARES, Fla. - Tavares police are searching for two “armed and dangerous” men connected to the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old.

    Police said Luis Meraz was shot and killed about 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Rosewood apartment complex near South Duncan Avenue.

    Officers were called to the complex after a woman called 911 screaming for help.

    Meraz died at the scene.

    Witnesses said two men fled the scene in a white Chevy Avalanche that had body damage.

    Police said the men are considered “armed and dangerous.”

    Police said they’re talking to witnesses and working with a sketch artist to find the men.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Tavares police.  

