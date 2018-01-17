TAVARES, Fla. - Tavares police are searching for two “armed and dangerous” men connected to the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old.
Police said Luis Meraz was shot and killed about 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Rosewood apartment complex near South Duncan Avenue.
Officers were called to the complex after a woman called 911 screaming for help.
Meraz died at the scene.
Witnesses said two men fled the scene in a white Chevy Avalanche that had body damage.
Police said the men are considered “armed and dangerous.”
Police said they’re talking to witnesses and working with a sketch artist to find the men.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tavares police.
