    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Two men believed to be in their 20s died early Wednesday when two cars collided in the Parramore neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.

    The crash was reported shortly after 2:15 a.m. at West Church Street and South Orange Blossom Trail, police said.

    Investigators said a black car was traveling west on West Church Street at a high rate of speed when its driver ran a red light and struck a red car traveling south on South Orange Blossom Trail.

    Police said the men in the red car died, and the driver and the passenger in the black car were taken to a hospital with injuries that aren't life-threatening.

    The identities of those involved haven't been released.

    The road was reopened almost five hours after the crash.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

