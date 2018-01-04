ORLANDO, Fla. - Two men were fatally shot late Wednesday at a smoke shop, the Orlando Police Department said.
The shooting was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. at the 407 Smoke Shop at Curry Ford and South Conway roads, Orlando police Lt. Wanda Miglio said.
The victims, whose identities haven't been released, were pronounced dead at the scene, Miglio said.
Police said an armed man wearing a gray hooded sweater and jeans was seen leaving the shooting scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Orlando police or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
No other details were given.
