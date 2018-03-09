  • Police: Armed man who barricaded himself in Daytona Beach home surrenders

    By: Jason Kelly

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man armed with a long gun who barricaded himself in a home late Thursday has peacefully surrendered, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

    Police said the man, who has a violent history, was holed up in a home on Forrest Avenue.

    Officials described the man as agitated.

    A SWAT team and negotiators were at the home, police said.

    No other details were given.

