Police: Armed man who barricaded himself in Daytona Beach home surrenders

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man armed with a long gun who barricaded himself in a home late Thursday has peacefully surrendered, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.
Police said the man, who has a violent history, was holed up in a home on Forrest Avenue.
Officials described the man as agitated.
A SWAT team and negotiators were at the home, police said.
No other details were given.
The Daytona Beach Police Department is involved in a standoff with a suspect that is armed with a long gun at 1401 Forrest Avenue. The suspect has a violent history and is currently in an agitated state. Both SWAT and Hostage Negotiators are on scene.— Daytona Beach Police (@DBCops1) March 9, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}