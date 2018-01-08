ORLANDO, Fla. - A 34-year-old man was arrested Monday for a double homicide near an Orlando smoke shop, investigators said.
Ray David Robles-Rivera faces charges of first-degree murder, investigators said.
The shooting happened Wednesday night outside 407 Smoke Shop at the intersection of Curry Ford and South Conway roads, police said.
The victims’ names have not been released.
No other details have been released.
