Police: Boy arrested, girl sought in robbery outside Altamonte Springs theater

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy was arrested and a 16-year-old girl is being sought in a cellphone robbery in the parking lot of the AMC Altamonte Mall 18, the Altamonte Springs Police Department said.

Police arrested Marquis Clerveaux at Wekiva High School and booked him into the Seminole County Detention Center on charges of kidnapping and robbery, Altamonte Springs police Officer Evelyn Estevez said.

Investigators continue to search for Taijah Ware, who will also be charged with kidnapping and robbery, Estevez said.

Police said Clerveaux and Ware met up with a man and a woman Saturday evening after contacting them about buying a cellphone that was listed on OfferUp.

"The male was showing them the cellphone when (Ware) attempted to snatch the cellphone from his hands," Estevez said. "(Clerveaux) placed the vehicle in drive and began driving off, dragging the male who was attempting to get the cellphone back."

Police said the man eventually let go of his cellphone and started shooting at the vehicle.

"Our investigation regarding the actions of the seller, who fired the shots at the vehicle, resulted in a request for prosecution for the charge of shooting into a vehicle," Estevez said. "The request has been forwarded to the Seminole County State Attorney’s office for review and a filing decision based on the circumstances."

Anyone with information about the incident or Ware's whereabouts is asked to call Altamonte Springs police at 407-339-2441 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

