Police prepared as downtown Orlando celebrates New Year's Eve

0

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police in downtown Orlando are making security preparations in anticipation of large crowds celebrating New Year's Eve.

Officials expect thousands to pack Church Street alone Sunday evening.

Read: One deputy killed, 4 injured after shooting in Denver suburb

Church Street Entertainment is expecting 3,500 people at their block party and up Orange Avenue. Wall Street is expected to have an additional 6,000 partygoers.

The stage and screen went up while other last minute preparations took place downtown before the New Year’s Eve parties began.

Read: OPD: Shootout on I-4 closed highway, hospitalized 5 men

Anthony Cortes lives downtown but is planning to spend the night elsewhere.

"I'm probably just going to spend it with family. Not so much downtown probably getting away from the chaos,” he said.

Wil Figueroa, who also lives downtown, has similar plans.

"Just crazy, people drink and stuff. The mentality they have; sometimes they can't control themselves,” he said.

But his friend Antonio Johnson is looking forward to being in the mix and maybe even watching the orange drop on Church Street.

Read: Disney's Magic Kingdom stopped new guests from entering after reaching capacity New Year's Eve

Orlando police said they plan to combat any issues by increasing patrols.

Police wouldn’t give the exact numbers—but did say those venturing downtown can expect quite a few plain clothes police as well as uniformed officers patrolling the streets.

Local bars and clubs say they’re also hiring off-duty officers and private security to make sure 2017 ends on a positive note.

"They usually do a good job, they're usually prepared. I hope they will,” said Cortes.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.