  • Police: Construction equipment falls on I-4 Ultimate worker

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A construction worker was injured Thursday morning while working on the I-4 Ultimate Project in Orlando, police said. 

    Officials said a metal bar that was being moved by a crane fell and landed on the worker, who was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition. 

    It happened about 10 a.m. on South Street near the west on-ramp to Interstate 4. 

    It's still not known what prompted the collapse.

    No other details were released. 

