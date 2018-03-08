ORLANDO, Fla. - A construction worker was injured Thursday morning while working on the I-4 Ultimate Project in Orlando, police said.
Officials said a metal bar that was being moved by a crane fell and landed on the worker, who was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
It happened about 10 a.m. on South Street near the west on-ramp to Interstate 4.
It's still not known what prompted the collapse.
No other details were released.
On @WFTV Section of @I4Ultimate work shut down this morning after worker is seriously injured when section of rebar falls on him #WFTV pic.twitter.com/oEdtd4Dq7F— Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) March 8, 2018
