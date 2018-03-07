  • Police: Eustis man shot during fight

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    Updated:

    EUSTIS, Fla. - A Eustis man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a fight in his neighborhood.

    Police said two men got into an argument just before 9 p.m. Tuesday on Kensington Street.

    Sherman Mosley, 24, was shot, police said.

    He was taken to a hospital in Sanford with a non-life-threatening injury. 

    Police know who was involved in the fight, but have not made any arrests. 

    Police are still investigating. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Eustis man shot during fight

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 firefighters injured battling Orlando apartment fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida Senate passes bill approving year-round Daylight Saving Time

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pulse shooting trial: Jury selection continues

  • Headline Goes Here

    School safety bill heads to Florida House as students protest gun violence