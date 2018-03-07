Police: Eustis man shot during fight

EUSTIS, Fla. - A Eustis man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after a fight in his neighborhood.
Police said two men got into an argument just before 9 p.m. Tuesday on Kensington Street.
Sherman Mosley, 24, was shot, police said.
He was taken to a hospital in Sanford with a non-life-threatening injury.
Police know who was involved in the fight, but have not made any arrests.
Police are still investigating.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}