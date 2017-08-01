by: WFTV Web Staff, Cierra Putman Updated: Aug 1, 2017 - 4:23 PM

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An accidental gun discharge prompted a scare at Orlando International Airport on Tuesday.

Orlando police said a federal agent who was going to board a flight dropped a gun in the security checkpoint area and it fired.

Police said while unslinging a shoulder bag, the bag caught the agent’s holstered weapon, and as the agent tried to catch it, the trigger was pulled.

The agent was struck in the heel and treated at the scene, but was then taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported.

George Robins was at the airport at 11:20 a.m. dropping off his grandson when he heard a loud bang.

“I heard a gunshot go off and I knew it was a gun shot. I started looking around right away for where it was at,” he said.

He said his grandson and others ducked for cover.

Traveler Tony Ricci said he was steps away from the gunfire.

“I was standing about 10 feet away and all of a sudden I heard the gun go off,” he said.

Ricci also saw the bullet.

“There are hundreds of people around. We looked about 6 feet away and the bullet was right there on the carpet,” he said.

There’s a hole in the carpet where the bullet made contact with the floor. Airport officials covered it with a plant.

As a gun owner and military veteran, Robins wants to know why the gun’s safety wasn’t on if the agent was on vacation.

“He could have hit anybody, or it could have happened on a plane and killed a lot of people,” Robins said.

An OIA spokesperson said the incident did not affect airport operations.

The agent was not identified.

TSA said federal agents are allowed to fly armed at any time.

The investigation is ongoing.

