VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested Thursday after police said he raped a woman twice at gunpoint.
The 19-year-old victim told Holly Hill police she was asleep when her roommate, Jason Fox, 31, with whom she had been staying for about three months, slapped her and pointed a gun at her head.
She said Fox forced her to remove her clothing and forced her to have sex with him twice, according to an arrest report.
Fox then told her he was kicking her out of the house.
He dropped her off somewhere on the beachside in Daytona Beach near the Ocean Deck restaurant, where she called 911, police said.
The victim was interviewed at the hospital, where she identified Fox in a photo lineup.
The report said when Fox was interviewed, he said the sex was consensual and he kicked her out because she hadn’t paid rent.
Police obtained a search warrant for his car and home.
Fox faces charges of sexual battery with a weapon.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}