CLERMONT, Fla. - A husband and wife were found dead inside their Clermont home Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.
Police responded to the home about 8:45 a.m. when police got a call from a family member who found 46-year-old Sammie Mitchell’s body.
When officers arrived at the home on Nightfall Drive, they also found Mitchell’s wife, Linda Mitchell, 57, dead inside the home.
Police said there was a strong odor of natural gas in the home.
“I’m in shock. I mean, nobody knew that it was coming,” said neighbor Brian Whitehead.
Other neighbors said the couple seemed happy and had a daughter in college.
They also said the couple had two teenagers in high school.
Investigators have not yet said if there were any previous calls for service at the home.
