  • Police investigating toddler's death in St. Cloud

    SAINT CLOUD, Fla. - Police are investigating the death of a toddler Saturday morning in St. Cloud. 

    The investigation began before 11 a.m. in the death of a 1-year-old boy near the corner of 17th Street and Alabama Avenue, police said. 

    Police said the death appears to be a tragic accident and not criminal.

    No further information is available at this time. 
     

