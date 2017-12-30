Police investigating toddler's death in St. Cloud

SAINT CLOUD, Fla. - Police are investigating the death of a toddler Saturday morning in St. Cloud.
The investigation began before 11 a.m. in the death of a 1-year-old boy near the corner of 17th Street and Alabama Avenue, police said.
Police said the death appears to be a tragic accident and not criminal.
No further information is available at this time.
St. Cloud Police are investigating the overnight death of a 1-year-old boy. Police say it appears to be a "very tragic accident" and not criminal. @WFTV— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) December 30, 2017
