OCOEE, Fla. - A 30-year-old Orlando man attacked a worker Sunday evening at a massage parlor, the Ocoee Police Department said.

Eric Grenier walked into Herbal Spa & Massage on North Clarke Road near East Silver Star Road at about 8 p.m. and asked a woman about prices before saying he'd "be right back," Ocoee police Officer Loretta Moser said.

"Shortly after, the male entered the spa a second time and stated he was ready," Moser said. "As the female turned to walk towards the back of the business, the male sprayed some form of chemical spray into the female employee's face causing her to scream and run out the front door."

The woman ran to a nearby Hungry Howie's and Grenier ran in the opposite direction, so she returned to the spa when she didn't see him anymore, police said.

"The female employee entered the spa and walked towards the back of the business to wash her face," Moser said. "The male then re-entered the spa and approached the female employee from behind as he attempted to put some type of rope around her neck."

Investigators said the woman screamed, pushed Grenier away and escaped through a back door. They said he chased her but drove away when she asked for someone to call 911.

Grenier was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and resisting an officer with violence.

The latter charge involves the Winter Garden Police Department, jail records said.

No details were given about Grenier's arrest. He's scheduled to face a judge at 11 a.m. Monday.

