WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A 30-year-old man was arrested Wednesday, more than three months after a 32-year-old man fatally overdosed on heroin, the Winter Springs Police Department said.
Alfonso Pagan fatally overdosed Sept. 23 at the Moss Park apartments on North Moss Road near West State Road 434 after Christopher Toro provided him with fentanyl-laced heroin, Winter Springs police Capt. Chris Deisler said.
The arrest was the culmination of a three-month-long investigation, Deisler said.
"The associate medical examiner determined Mr. Pagan’s cause of death was combined drug toxicity," Deisler said. "It was his opinion that the proximate cause of Mr. Pagan’s death was from G and heroin."
Toro was charged with homicide resulting from the distribution of a controlled substance and booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.
No other details were given.
