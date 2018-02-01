KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The man found dead Wednesday by Orlando International Airport was first the victim of a home invasion in Kissimmee, police said.
Victor Delgado Rivera was kidnapped from a Kissimmee home at the Essex Park Villas on Michigan Avenue about 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
His body was later found about 1:45 a.m. at Andros Avenue and Avenue C, police said.
His body was discovered face down with his hands bound behind his back.
Delgado Rivera’s death is being investigated as a homicide.
Police said they are searching for a 2000 light brown Ford Aerostar minivan in connection with the case.
Anyone who may have seen the vehicle in Kissimmee or Southeast Orlando is asked to call Orlando police at 407-246-2900.
No other details were released.
