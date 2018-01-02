Police need help identifying woman found dead inside mall

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman found dead inside of a mall.
The body of the unidentified Asian woman was found in a vacant vendor space in the food court of Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth on Dec. 21.
A maintenance worker said he was doing a routine inspection of the unit and that the side door to the restaurant was locked. He climbed over the counter to inspect the space. The woman’s body was found in the back room.
The woman is believed to have been between 20-30 years old, 5 feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds.
Police said this case is not considered a criminal homicide.
