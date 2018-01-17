  • Police: Pedestrian struck by SunRail train in Winter Park

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    Updated:

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck by a SunRail train Wednesday in Winter Park, police said.

    A heavy police presence surrounded the tracks between Fairbanks and New York avenues.

    The crash was reported shortly after noon. 

    Roadways in the area were briefly blocked off and drivers were asked to stay out of the area.

    No other details were released. 

    Stay with wftv.com for updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories