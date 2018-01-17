Police: Pedestrian struck by SunRail train in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck by a SunRail train Wednesday in Winter Park, police said.
A heavy police presence surrounded the tracks between Fairbanks and New York avenues.
The crash was reported shortly after noon.
Roadways in the area were briefly blocked off and drivers were asked to stay out of the area.
No other details were released.
Stay with wftv.com for updates.
Roads are back open. https://t.co/pJ6f5ChVNG— Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) January 17, 2018
Train P316 is temporarily suspended due to police assistance near the tracks. We will continue to provide updates.— SunRail (@RideSunRail) January 17, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}