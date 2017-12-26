Police search for missing Jacksonville teen

Jacksonville, Fla. - Police are looking for a teenager, who was last seen in Jacksonville on Christmas Eve.
The teen is identified as 16-year-old Elizabeth Rivas Cordona.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says she could be with a 29-year-old man identified as Julian Salazar Zavala.
Investigators did not say whether they know each other.
They believe the two could be in a 1999 maroon Ford F-250, with the Florida tag DSM1M.
