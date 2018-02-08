Police seek man wanted in connection with Cocoa motel homicide

COCOA, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a man in his 20s, wanted in connection with a homicide at a Cocoa motel.
Cocoa police said they received a 911 call Wednesday morning, reporting a body inside a room at the Dixie Motel on Forrest Avenue.
The victim was identified as Terry Scott Hilliard, 65, of Ocala, police said.
Investigators said Hilliard arrived at the motel Tuesday at about 5 p.m. with a young man.
The man was described as Caucasian, with dark hair, a short goatee, and average build. He was wearing a black, short-sleeved button-down shirt, loose-fitting blue jeans and black shoes.
Detectives said they believe the man might have fled to South Florida in the Hialeah area with Hilliard’s vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and can be eligible for cash rewards of up to $5,000.
