SANFORD, Fla. - A woman accused in a fatal hit-and-run in Sanford will face a judge Thursday.
Criskesha Pierce, 21, was arrested Wednesday night, hours after the crash that killed Darrius Grooms, 26.
Police said that shortly before 10 a.m., witnesses on Melonville and Celery avenues saw a black Jetta Volkswagon and a green Chevrolet Cavalier in some type of road-rage incident.
They said the Jetta slammed into a tree, killing Grooms.
Pierce is accused of leaving the scene.
Police said Grooms and Pierce knew each other.
According to an arrest report, they were in a relationship and lived together, but had a history of domestic violence.
Grooms was arrested earlier this month after allegedly choking Pierce during an argument.
Investigators said he fled from officers while Pierce was in the passenger’s seat of the car he was driving.
Pierce is set to go before a judge at 1:30 p.m.
She’s facing charges of vehicular manslaughter and is being without bond.
Last month, Pierce was arrested on charges of cocaine and drug paraphernalia possession. The case is still open.
Last July, she was arrested on grand theft, burglary and kidnapping charges.
Court records show she was found incompetent to stand trial.
