  • Police: Woman fatally struck by SunRail train in Seminole County

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was fatally struck by a SunRail train Monday evening between Lake Mary and Longwood, the Lake Mary Police Department said.

    The woman, whose identity hasn't been released, was hit by a southbound train shortly after 8:15 p.m. on railroad tracks between Lake Mary Boulevard and Country Club Road, police said.

    Related Headlines

    Twenty-six passengers and two crew members were aboard the train when the woman was hit, said Steve Olson, a Florida Department of Transportation spokesman.

    The train was kept at the scene for about two hours, Olson said.

    The incident also caused delays for another train, he said.

    No one else was injured.

    No other details were given.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Woman fatally struck by SunRail train in Seminole County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man shot multiple times in Seminole Towne Center parking lot

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pulse shooting trial: Gunman visited Disney Springs, Epcot, other…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sheriff: Osceola County High School student, mother found dead in Kissimmee home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Car chase after attempted robbery at Casselberry Walmart ends near…