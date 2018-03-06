Police: Woman fatally struck by SunRail train in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was fatally struck by a SunRail train Monday evening between Lake Mary and Longwood, the Lake Mary Police Department said.
The woman, whose identity hasn't been released, was hit by a southbound train shortly after 8:15 p.m. on railroad tracks between Lake Mary Boulevard and Country Club Road, police said.
Twenty-six passengers and two crew members were aboard the train when the woman was hit, said Steve Olson, a Florida Department of Transportation spokesman.
The train was kept at the scene for about two hours, Olson said.
The incident also caused delays for another train, he said.
No one else was injured.
No other details were given.
Train P335 is delayed by 129 mins, and P336 135 mins for police assistance near the tracks. Train is on the move.— SunRail (@RideSunRail) March 6, 2018
