SANFORD, Fla. - A woman was killed and a man was gravely injured Wednesday morning in an attempted murder-suicide at a home, the Sanford Police Department said.

The shooting was reported at about 8:45 a.m. at a home on Orange Avenue near East 25th Street, Sanford police spokeswoman Bianca Gillett said.

The victims, Juhi Paramar and Elisha Gilmore, were discovered in a bedroom of the home where Gilmore lives, Gillet said. They were taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital, where the Paramar died.

Police said Paramar and Gilmore were in a relationship but the motive of the shooting is unclear.

"We are not looking for any other shooter," Gillett said, calling it an isolated incident. "But again, we are trying to determine what occurred between those two individuals to lead to us arriving at this point."

A neighbor told Channel 9 that she heard two gunshots and watched investigators take two guns from the home.

Gilmore remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

“Any kind of shooting is very concerning to us, especially with everything in the news these days, but as far as being next door, that really shocked me,” said neighbor Casey Mosley.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No other details were given.

