SANFORD, Fla. - A woman was killed and a man was gravely injured Wednesday morning in a shooting at a home, the Sanford Police Department said.
The shooting was reported at a home on Orange Avenue near East 25th Street, Sanford police spokeswoman Bianca Gillett said.
The victims, both believed to be in their 20s, were taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital, where the woman died, Gillett said.
Read: Sanford grandmother speaks out against gun violence after bullets barrage grandson's bedroom
#Breaking: Sanford Police say 1 person dead, one injured in shooting in Sanford. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/c8mvyCRZIG— Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) January 17, 2018
Read: Police: Woman accused in fatal hit-and-run had violent past with victim
Police said the man and the woman knew one another and had some sort of relationship.
Investigators said they aren't searching for a gunman.
A neighbor told Channel 9 that she heard two gunshots and watched paramedics load two people into ambulances.
Read: Woman, 21, charged in deadly Sanford road-rage crash, police say
#Breaking Media Update on Shooting at 2517 Orange Ave ,Sanford. https://t.co/D979IuuMOE— Sanford Police (@SanfordPolice) January 17, 2018
Read: Police: 18-year-old shot, killed in Sanford
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at Noon for updates to this developing story.
Read: New police substation opens in Sanford as homicides reach 10-year high
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}