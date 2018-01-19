DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police say they've solved a grisly murder that happened last summer.
The victim was found shot in the head and his body was dismembered Nelci Tetley, 67, is facing a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm, but police are not saying what led to the arrest.
In July, police were called to a home on North Street for a well-being check.
They discovered the badly decomposed body of 54-year-old Jeffrey Albertsman, who had been shot in the head.
His arms and legs were missing.
Almost two months later, his arms and legs were found in a fernery in west Volusia County.
Police haven't said what led Tetley’s arrest six months after the crime or how the victim and suspect knew each other.
The suspect's most recent address is the same address where the victim's body was discovered last summer.
Court records show Albertsman had filed an injunction for protection against Tetley in October of 2016.
Tetley had three previous arrests dating back to 2013 for aggravated battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon with bodily harm and battery.
She’s expected to face a judge Friday.
Daytona Beach police said they will release more details Friday
