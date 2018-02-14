Port Orange police lose longtime employee to flu complications

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The Port Orange Police Department said it lost a longtime employee and friend Tuesday due to complications related to the flu.
A Facebook post read, “Lisa M. Ferrara-Daly, you were a wonderful mother, friend, and co-worker and you'll be missed dearly by all of us here at POPD.“
This season’s predominant flu strain is H3N2, which causes the worst outbreaks of the two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses that are responsible for seasonal flu epidemics each year.
“Of the viruses we hate, we hate H3N2 more than the other ones,” said top CDC flu expert Daniel Jernigan.
“This strain, which has been around for 50 years, is able to change more quickly to get around the human body’s immune system than the other viruses targeted in this year’s seasonal flu vaccine,” Jernigan said.
