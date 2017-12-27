0

SANFORD, Fla. - One person was killed in an apparent road-rage incident Wednesday in Sanford when the driver crashed into a tree, police said.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. at Mellonville and Celery avenues. Mellonville Avenue is closed between Celery and Montezuma avenues, police said.

Sanford police spokesman Ronny Neal said people in two cars, a black Volkswagen Jetta and a green Chevrolet Cavalier, were involved in a verbal altercation. Moments later, Darrius Grooms, 26, in the Jetta, crashed into a tree and died, police said.

A person of interest, who has information about the crash, is being questioned by police, investigators said.

Police are looking for the driver of the green Cavalier. If anyone has information about the incident, they should contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

The possible road-rage incident is not related to the deadly shooting near the intersection of Terry Lane and Scott Drive, police said.

