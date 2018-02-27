0 Possible threat causes security increase at Lake County middle school

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - There was an increased security presence Tuesday morning at East Ridge Middle School near Clermont after a student reported hearing a second-hand conversation about another student saying he would bring a gun to school, Lake County Schools said.

"We have reason to believe he may live out of our attendance zone and is driven to a bus stop so he can ride one of our school buses," Principal Stephanie Mayuski said in a statement posted on social media. "But because he is not assigned to a route, we have yet to determine which bus that might be."

The Lake County Sheriff's Office was immediately informed about the reported threat, but deputies and district staff members haven't been able to contact the student or his parents, Mayuski said.

"The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the threat this morning and we are working with them to try and locate the student," district spokeswoman Sherri Owens said.

No other details were given.

