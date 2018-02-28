Pregnant woman hit, killed in Pine Hills crash

ORLANDO, Fla. - A pregnant woman was hit and killed Wednesday in a crash in Pine Hills, officials said.
The incident happened on Silver Star Road and Powers Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Neither the name of the woman nor the circumstances surrounding the incident have been released.
WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.
UPDATE: #FHP now investigating this as a fatal crash. Pregnant woman dies after crash on Powers Dr early this morning. https://t.co/DuIqQwU5FD— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) February 28, 2018
