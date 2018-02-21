President Trump listens to students, parents and teachers about gun violence in schools

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump is hearing the stories of students and parents affected by school shootings, following last week's deadly shooting in Florida.
Trump says he wants to hear suggestions for addressing gun violence in schools, saying, "After I listen we're going to get things done."
Trump says, "We're going to be very strong on background checks."
Survivors of last week's shooting at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida, are at the White House encouraging the president to take steps to strengthen gun ownership laws and consider boosting safety measures at schools.
Ariana Klein, who survived the shooting, tells Trump: "This is not just Parkland anymore, this is America. This is every student in every city."
