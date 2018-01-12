Price of upcoming express lanes on SR 528 to change based on traffic

0

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Some of the first express lanes to open in Central Florida won't be on Interstate 4.

The first taste of the concept on State Road 528 will happen by the end of the year.

Express lanes allow drivers to bypass traffic if they are willing to pay more, but those extra lanes won’t charge drivers all the time.

The idea was news to some drivers who saw the construction and the signs, but didn't know what was coming.

Florida Turnpike officials said any lanes that are free now will stay free.

The new lanes they are building will become the express lanes and the price for using them will be based on two things: how many cars are using the express lanes and how fast or slow they are driving.

“The road sensors actually determine the actual level of service,” said Mike Shannon of Florida’s Turnpike.

In heavy delays, the express lane price will fluctuate to keep cars moving at a constant and predictable speed.

In a minimal delay, drivers would only be charged 25 cents in addition to the regular toll price.

But in no traffic, there will be no additional charge.

So that means for a section of State Road 528 near the tourist area where it's free now, the new express lane would be free too, if there's no traffic.

“That's the key point. When there is no traffic it will be the general toll, which happens to be no toll in that location,” said Shannon.

Pricing in the express lanes will change every 15 minutes based on traffic conditions.

Sensors in the ground will monitor the conditions and computers will automatically change the price.

Anyone who drives on the lanes and doesn’t have a transponder will have to pay an extra $25 plus the cost of the toll.

The goal is to have the express lanes eventually connect with the express lanes being built on I-4, but that isn't expected to happen until after 2021.

