0 Watch Saint Simon trial: Prosecutors discuss blood evidence as defense argues ‘rush to judgment'

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Closing arguments began Tuesday morning in the case against an Orange County man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s 16-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors accused Sanel Saint Simon of kidnapping Alexandria Chery in 2014, killing her, and dumping her body in the woods. Her body was discovered in July 2014 along a road near the Osceola-Polk county line.

“Alexandria Chery did not testify. But you heard from her because this evidence was her voice and is her voice this morning,” Assistant State Attorney Ryan Williams said.

Williams made his closing argument as he stood in front of Saint Simon's pants, which a DNA expert testified were covered in Chery's blood.

“Her blood is on his pants. Specifically, on his right front pant leg from the pants that were found in the washing machine,” he said.

Williams reminded jurors that Saint Simon called his uncle to try to convince him to conceal the fact that he borrowed his black Pontiac, which was relevant to the case.

“That one simple fact, leaving everything else aside, shows us what Sanel Saint Simon’s intentions were when he made the false statements to Ricardo Lee (investigator) on July 29," Williams said. “Three days before he killed her, he was planning what to do and the transportation he needed to do so.”

Williams also said Saint Simon was familiar with the area where Chery's body was found.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it was not an accident that he dumped her body there. It tells us that he committed this crime,” Williams told the jury.

Williams reiterated to the jury that Saint Simon's cellphone was “uncharacteristically” turned off during the time of the killing.

“Sanel Saint Simon knew what he was about to do. And he wanted to make sure no one else would know,” Williams said. “Why is Alex Chery’s phone using the same cell tower as the defendants at the same time? Because he had it in his pocket.”

After Williams concluded, defense attorney Peter Schmer began his closing argument.

“Every detective in this case felt an enormous amount of pressure to make an arrest, particularly when they have the sheriff watching over what they’re doing,” Schmer said. “This is a classic case of a rush to judgment.”

“You can’t even prove to any degree of certainty that the victim was killed inside her apartment, let alone that Mr. Saint Simon did it,” he said.

Saint Simon will not take the stand.

The jury could start deliberating a verdict, after closing arguments.

Jurors heard a three-hour taped interview Monday between Saint Simon and detectives from when Chery was reported missing.

Many of Saint Simon’s responses were inaudible and detectives frequently accused him of talking in circles.

Detectives believe Saint Simon dodged crucial questions about the case, including how he cut his hand.

Saint Simon was asked repeatedly about cuts on his hand, but never gave a clear answer.

He never confessed, but at one point in the interview said, “I swear to God, if you know I’m guilty, I’m ready for anything, anything you do.”

Saint Simon is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and making false statements to law enforcement.

