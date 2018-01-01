ORLANDO, Fla. - An Apopka mother had quite the New Year's Eve at Florida Hospital.
Ava McKenzie was the first baby born in Orlando at Florida Hospital in 2018. She was born at 12:02 a.m. Monday following nearly 11 hours of labor. Ava weighed 7 pounds and 9 ounces.
Jasmine Fair said she never expected her baby to kick off the new year.
“She’s a princess. I always said she was going to be special. She is,” Fair said.
Ava arrived one week before the due date.
"I can dress her up in cute little bows and things and paint her nails," Fair said.
A New Years kiss from the new mom! First baby of the new year in #Orlando @WFTV @FloridaHospital pic.twitter.com/oSuZ8DGjoB— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) January 1, 2018
