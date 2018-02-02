0 Publix proposes new, smaller format store in Longwood

LONGWOOD, Fla. - Officials in Longwood announced Friday that Publix plans to build a new, smaller format neighborhood store in the city.

There are only three Publix stores in existence like the one being proposed in Longwood.

If the plan is approved, the property where a church now stands will soon serve the grocery needs of people who currently must travel several miles to shop.

Publix released artist renderings of what the new store would look like at the corner of Lake Emma and Longwood Hills roads.

The store, which would be built along the same line as stores in St. Petersburg, Gainesville and Pensacola, will be smaller and provide delivery through Publix's Instacart service.

Economic Development and Special Projects manager Tom Krueger said there aren't many places to shop in the area, with the closest Publix being three miles away.

"We have 160 new homes going up in that area so there is nowhere to service the needs of the different residents of those neighborhoods," said Krueger.

Shoppers and residents were excited about the idea.

"I think that's a great idea. I have lots of friends in that area and they have to come all the way over here or up into Lake Mary,” said Lea Winter.

Krueger admits Longwood has been unsuccessful at attracting new shops and restaurants in the past, but a Publix store could change that.

"Publix coming in is huge because when Publix comes in, others tend to follow, and we are excited about that," he said.

Besides the delivery service, Publix said the store will offer many Greenwise and organic options for shoppers.

Residents can attend a meeting March 7 to address any concerns with the developer and the city.

