0 Pulse Shooting Trial: Jury selection to begin for gunman's wife

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Thursday in the trial of the wife of the gunman who police said killed dozens at an Orlando nightclub.

Noor Salman's trial will be held in federal court in Orlando.

The case hinges on whether Salman knowingly helped her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the 2016 attack at Pulse nightclub that killed 49 people.

WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said the jury selection is challenging, but it won't be a slow process.

“The judge conducts the most of the voir dire supplemented with prosecution and defenses questions. It makes the process a little faster,” Sheaffer said.

Mateen called 911 from the club to pledge his allegiance to the Islamic State. He died in a shootout with police.

Salman faces charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors said Salman knew of her husband's plans, but she denies the claim.

Though he's not on trial, the government has to prove Mateen killed in support of the Islamic State.

Wednesday:

Attorneys for Salman were in court for the last hearing before her trial starts.

New documents unsealed Wednesday reveal more about the widow of the Pulse gunman.

The documents show several medical professionals evaluated Salman over the year she has been in jail.

A clinical psychologist said that she has a significant mental disorder. Dr. Bruce Frumkin said because of that, she was vulnerable to a false confession.



The written confession from Salman is one of the biggest pieces of evidence for the prosecutors.

The defense has said that came after she was subjected to hours of interrogations without an attorney.

The reports also say that Salman was severely abused by her husband.

