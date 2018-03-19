Pulse shooting trial: Noor Salman's defense asks judge to reexamine FBI testimony

ORLANDO, Fla. - Monday marks day three of testimony in the trial of the Pulse Orlando gunman’s wife, Noor Salman.
The case hinges on whether Salman, 31, knowingly helped her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the attack. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice. She faces life in prison if convicted.
5 a.m.
The defense filed a motion late Sunday night, asking the judge to reconsider its earlier request to suppress statements that Salman allegedly gave FBI agents.
The motion had already been denied once by the judge.
Salman's team believes testimony in the trial from the FBI agents who interviewed her should be reexamined.
11 p.m. Sunday
- The defense argues that differences in an FBI agent's testimony at trial was significantly different than at a hearing on whether to suppress the evidence.
- The defense argues the agent said Salman told him "I want to go home" instead of saying that she never asked to return home, which is what the agent said at the suppression hearing.
- Salman's lawyers argue her statements to the FBI after the attack shouldn't be shown to jurors during her trial.
- Prosecutors allege that Salman not only knew Mateen was planning the attack, she actively helped him.
- Salman's attorneys counter that she had no idea of his plans and that he frequently lied to her.
