Pulse shooting trial: Police body cam video expected to be shown in court

ORLANDO, Fla. - The trial against the widow of a man who fatally shot 49 people and injured dozens more in a June 2016 attack at Pulse Orlando nightclub will resume Thursday.

The case hinges on whether Noor Salman, 31, knowingly helped her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the attack. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice. She faces life in prison if convicted.

5 a.m.

Testimony will continue Thursday after several witnesses took the stand following opening statements Wednesday.

The court will see police body camera video from the attack. The defense tried to get the video evidence thrown out, but to no avail.

Prosecutors will try to use the video to prove the attack was an act of terrorism.

Prosecutors worked on building that case Wednesday, calling a terrorism expert to the stand.

Channel 9 legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said that terrorism expert William Braniff's testimony could hurt the defense.

"He testified (that) it doesn't have to be radicalization. It can be love that can make one a partner in crime," Sheaffer said.

11 p.m.

Orlando police Detective Adam Gruler, who was working an off-duty security shift at the club the night of the shootings, was the first witness called to testify in the trial.

Gruler choked up while describing the moment when he first heard gunfire. He said he was chasing an underage person drinking alcohol when he heard what he thought was a typical nightclub shooting.

He said he realized that he was outgunned when he recognized the gunfire to be that of an automatic weapon. He said he saw patrons being shot while fleeing.

Christine Leinonen, whose son died in the mass shooting, said Gruler didn't do enough to try to stop Mateen.

Witness Bobbie Rodriguez testified that she used another victim's body to hide and play dead. She told the court she was inside the bathroom and heard the shooter pledge his allegiance to Isis.

