Pulse shooting trial: Prosecutors argue judge should not grant request for unanimous verdict

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Sunday, prosecutors of the widow of the Pulse Nightclub shooter challenged a request by her defense that the judge require a unanimous verdict to qualify for a conviction for one of the charges against her.
The arrest of Noor Salman after the attack was based on two charges from the federal government: That she aided and abetted her husband, Omar Mateen, and that she tampered with evidence afterward.
It’s the second charge for obstruction of justice that the defense asked the judge to require a unanimous verdict for.
But in a six-page filing, prosecutors argued the request should be denied.
Prosecutors argued the jury does “not have to agree unanimously on which facts justify that result or on a specific act of misleading conduct.”
