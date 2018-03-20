0 Pulse shooting trial: Testimony continues in Noor Salman case

ORLANDO, Fla. - Jurors will return to Orlando’s federal courthouse Tuesdayto hear more testimony in the case against the widow of Pulse gunman, Omar Mateen.

The case hinges on whether Noor Salman, 31, knowingly helped her husband plan the June 12, 2016, attack.

Salman has pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice. She faces life in prison if convicted.

5 a.m.

A key witness testified Monday in the case against Salman.

FBI Special Agent Ricardo Enriquez interviewed Salman just hours after the Pulse shooting.

Enriquez testified that Salman made statements indicating she knew there was going to be an attack on Pulse.

Enriquez aslo testified that Salman provided three written statements during the 4½-hour interview. He said he wrote the statements because she was too nervous to do so.

Later, Salman's defense team tried to poke holes in the agent's testimony.

"The defense is also trying to show that the FBI agent may have put words in Noor Salman's mouth when he wrote the statement, which she dictated," WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said. "Did she have knowledge? Maybe. But even if she had knowledge, there's been no evidence thus far that she participated."

11 p.m. (Monday)

Charles Swift, Salman's attorney, spent two hours cross-examining Enriquez, who said he didn't record the interview because there were no cameras in the room they were in and audio recording required special permission. He also said he didn't take notes or ask a fellow agent to sit in on the interview.

Enriquez testified that Salman told him she didn't do more to stop the massacre because she didn't want her in-laws to hate her.

Enriquez said he asked Salman to read aloud the written statement, and while doing so, she began crying and said, "I knew."

Salman shook her head during much of Enriquez's testimony and turned around to tell her family that he was lying, according to Channel 9 reporter Shannon Butler.

Susan Adeih, Salman's cousin, said outside of court that Salman wasn't involved in planning the massacre.

"This young lady, she wouldn't be able to," she said. "She is not capable of it. She is scared."

