0 Pulse shooting trial: Will the 911 calls made inside Orlando club be heard in court?

ORLANDO, Fla. - 5 a.m. - Federal prosecutors filed a motion Sunday night in the trial of a woman whose husband fatally shot 49 people and injured dozens more at Pulse nightclub in Orlando in 2016.

The case hinges on whether Noor Salman knowingly helped her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the attack. She faces charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors said Omar Mateen’s voice was heard on two 911 calls from that day.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to allow jurors to hear portions of the 911 calls made from hostages from inside a bathroom at Pulse.

According to transcripts, Mateen was acting as though there were other attackers by saying,

"I'm the fourth. There's three of them outside. They're going to attack any time. The cops don't even know. Just start shooting at them whenever."

Transcripts also reveal the shooter talking to some of the victims, saying, "I don't got no problem with you guys. It's nothing personal. They're killing my people. You guys had enough experience enough slavery as it is."

Prosecutors said the calls provide some of the only evidence of what happened inside the club that night. They believe the calls are relevant to demonstrate the nature and scope of the attack.

Prosecutors also want a jury to hear police radio traffic.

If the judge approves, it'll most likely be under the hearsay exemption.

WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said prosecutors will need to have the recordings admitted into evidence before opening statements begin Wednesday.

Prosecutors argue that the 911 calls provide some of the only evidence of what happened in the restroom and that they demonstrate the nature and scope of Mateen's attack and his material support of the Islamic State group.

A seventh day of jury selection ended Friday with one potential juror shy of the necessary 56 jurors.

Of the 55 admitted into the jury pool, 34 are women and 21 are men.

The judge will narrow the jury pool to a panel of 18 who will hear the case -- 12 jurors and four alternates. He said he expects the jury to be selected by Monday.

